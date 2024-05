We are proud to announce a new major version of Little Snitch !

Give it a try! Your existing rules and settings will be preserved so you can always go back to the previous version. If you’re enjoying it, we would be happy if you considered buying the upgrade to support our work!

Visit https://obdev.at/littlesnitch for an immediate first look!

Upgrade pricing

If you have purchased Little Snitch 5 after January 1, 2024, you can upgrade to Little Snitch 6 for free – just use your existing license key. If you purchased before, you can get the upgrade at a reduced price.